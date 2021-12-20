Domestic Violence
Alcoa
• A 67-year-old Alcoa woman reported at 1:31 p.m. Dec. 16 that her 82-year-old husband, also of Alcoa, with severe dementia attacked her, so she locked him in the garage. She said he went into the garage and asked her to take him to get a haircut, and when she tried to get him inside that he attacked her. The officer reported seeing no marks on the woman but saw bleeding on the man's face between his eyes, his glasses on the ground, bite marks and a hand print on his arm. He told the officer his wife began attacking him to get him back into the house after he asked for her to take him to get a haircut. The woman was arrested and charged domestic violence with simple assault, and the man was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital. Adult Protective Services has an open case for the family.
Blount County
• A 43-year-old Maryville man reported at 10:41 p.m. Dec. 19 that his 37-year-old wife, also of Maryville, became physical with him after they'd been arguing all day. Deputies reported injury marks on the mans face that matched his statement, arrested the woman and charged her with domestic violence with simple assault.
