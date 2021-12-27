Domestic Violence
Alcoa
• The neighbor of a 42-year-old woman reported at 2:10 Dec. 22 that he/she heard the woman screaming for help. Once officers arrived to the residence on Remsen Street, the woman told officers she and her 32-year-old boyfriend had been arguing, and then he had gotten physical with her. She said they started arguing at Par-T Pub, 218 South Calderwood Street, about military veterans and had gotten kicked out. She said they continued the argument at their residence, she locked her boyfriend out, he broke into the door and pinned her to the couch and she hit him with a large object in an attempt to get him off of her. Officers observed injuries on the boyfriend consistent with the woman's story, and two juveniles present during the incident also gave the same record of events. The boyfriend was arrested and charged with domestic violence with simple assault.
Maryville
• A 51-year-old man and his 37-year-old wife were both arrested after the manager of Mountain View Motel, 1901 West Broadway Avenue, reported domestic violence. In the parking lot of the motel, officers found and spoke with the man. He said his wife had assaulted him, and officers reported injuries consistent with his story. They arrested the woman and charged her with domestic violence with simple assault. Once in custody, she told officers her husband had attempted to strangle her, and officers reported injuries consistent with strangling on her neck. The man had already been arrested on warrant, so officers then added a charge of domestic violence with aggravated assault.
