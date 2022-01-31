Domestic Violence
Alcoa
• A 57-year-old Louisville woman reported at 2:15 a.m. Jan 30 that she and her 59-year-old boyfriend, also of Louisville, had been drinking when her boyfriend began throwing furniture before grabbing her by the arms. She alleged that he then moved her throughout their house. Officers reported that the man appeared to smell of alcohol and that the woman had no signs of visible injury. Officers arrested the man and charged him with domestic assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.