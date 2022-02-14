Domestic Violence
Blount County
• Alcoa Police officers responded to a 911 hang up call at 12:49 a.m. Feb. 7. After officers’ subsequent arrival at a Louisville residence, a 33-year-old Maryville woman reported that her boyfriend, a 26-year-old Maryville resident, had grabbed her by the arms during an argument earlier that week. Officers noted “small bruising” on her arms, but no arrests were made at the time of the report.
