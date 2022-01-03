Domestic Violence
Blount County
• A 30-year-old Maryville man reported at 8:29 p.m. Dec. 31 that his 33-year-old wife, also of Maryville, assaulted him when she was angry that he had been hunting all day. She allegedly yelled and threw objects at him. The man started recording her at one point and showed deputies the video. Since the video matched the man's story that the woman had grabbed him, leaving nail marks and bruises, she was determined to be the primary aggressor and charged with domestic violence with simple assault.
• A 33-year-old Louisville woman reported at 4:41 p.m. Jan. 1 that her 31-year-old ex-girlfriend, who still resides with her in Louisville, became aggressive when she wouldn't drive her somewhere. The 31-year-old woman allegedly jumped on top of the other woman and began hitting her and throwing items at her. Deputies observed the 33-year-old to have a bloody nose and bruising beginning to appear on her face. They also reported blood on the bedroom pillow and items thrown around the room. The 31-year-old was arrested and charged with domestic violence with simple assault. It is her second charged offense against the 33-year-old.
