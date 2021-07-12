Domestic Violence
Maryville
• A 22-year-old Maryville woman reported at 5:22 a.m. July 11 that her finger was badly cut during an altercation with her boyfriend, but she didn’t recall exactly what happened. She declined medical treatment on the scene but received a ride to the hospital from a friend. A witness told officers the couple had been arguing on the front porch, and shortly after the woman came inside with a busted lip. The witness said the boyfriend then pushed the victim onto a couch on the porch and then grabbed the victim by her shirt and pushed her in the living room. The boyfriend, a 30-year-old Maryville man, was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
