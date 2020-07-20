Domestic Violence
Maryville
• A 50-year-old Maryville woman and a 51-year-old Maryville man were arrested and charged with domestic violence at 7:20 a.m. July 17 after the man was found with a small bleeding cut on his chin, where he said the woman, his wife, hit him with a Yeti cup. The woman said her husband hit her with his fist and she was only retaliating. The woman had a cut under her nose, police reported.
