Domestic Violence
Maryville
• A 29-year-old Maryville woman reported at 2:12 a.m. July 3 that her ex-boyfriend, a 25-year-old Louisville man, broke the driver’s side window of her vehicle and grabbed her shoulder. A Maryville police officer saw cuts on the woman’s neck, near her ear and on both hands, as well as glass embedded in her feet and in her hair and clothing. The window had been shattered and glass fragments were all over the vehicle. The man later was found passed out in his vehicle, was arrested and charged with domestic violence and vandalism. The woman told Maryville officers the man had been following her all day trying to argue with her, and she met him at a parking lot because she thought he was going to bring money that he had taken from her earlier. She said that when he arrived and was behaving aggressively, she went to her vehicle, and that’s when he punched out the window. She said that when she drove away, he followed her at a high rate of speed. She pulled into a gas station, and several witnesses said they saw the man pull up next to her and yell at her through his window. A clerk said the woman was frantic, covered in blood and yelling for help. The clerk said she called 911, and witnesses said the man drove off at a high rate of speed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.