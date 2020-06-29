Domestic Violence
• Blount County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Walland at 10:32 a.m. June 25 for an alleged domestic dispute between a couple. According to the complainant, who was a neighbor, a Heiskell man and a Seymour woman began arguing in their front yard before the man struck the woman with a Penske moving van. The woman was transported by ambulance to University of Tennessee Medical Center. No arrests were made due to law enforcement being unable to determine a primary aggressor.
