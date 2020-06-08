Domestic Violence
Maryville
• A nurse at Blount Memorial Hospital reported at 3:33 p.m. June 5 that a 48-year-old Maryville man had been involved in an altercation with his 20-year-old son-in-law — also of Maryville — which resulted in a slash wound from a utility knife. The older man reported that he and his son-in-law started arguing over alcohol that day. He said he remembered trying to close his bedroom door, the younger man's arm being stuck in the door and then a stabbing feeling. The man said he left after he was stabbed, got in a car and went to the hospital. Police found a broken bedroom door and a trail of blood leading outside the man's residence. They also found a pool of blood in the car. The younger man told officers his father-in-law had "alcohol problems" and when he was confronting him, the older man refused to let him in the room. That was when the younger man reached through the door, which was shut on his arm, and broke it. He said he cut the older man's arm because he was afraid of being attacked. The cut was 9 cm long and required 17 stitches. The younger man said two children ages 3 and 4 were in the house when the incident happened. Police arrested the younger man.
