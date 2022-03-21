Domestic Violence
Blount County
• A 51-year-old Louisville woman was arrested and charged with simple domestic assault at 7:06 p.m. March 19. The woman's 46-year-old boyfriend, also of Louisville, reported to police that she "struck him with her hands across his face and his legs" after arguing with him verbally. The woman allegedly told police that she had been drinking prior to the altercation, and that her boyfriend had raped her two days before her arrest.
(0) comments
