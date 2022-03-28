Domestic Violence
Maryville
• A 60-year-old Maryville woman reported at 7:46 p.m. March 27 that she had gotten into an argument with a 40-year-old man who lives with her about a dog coming inside the home when the man pushed her down. The man said she had fallen down. The woman didn't pursue charges but was transported to a hospital by AMR.
