Officers responded to a report of a domestic assault at 5:12 a.m. March 4. Upon arrival, they spoke to a 38-year-old Maryville woman, who told them that her husband, a 45-year-old Maryville man, had choked her during an argument. She said she then went to the home of her stepdaughter, a 20-year-old Maryville woman, and that her husband followed her there and began yelling outside that he would break the windows of the home. Officers spoke to the husband, who denied that the argument had ever been physical. He also denied yelling about breaking his daughter's windows. Officers said they viewed a video of the husband yelling that he would break his daughter's windows. They arrested the husband and charged him with domestic assault.
Alcoa
Officers responded to a 911 hang up at 12:41 a.m. March 6. Upon arrival, they spoke to a 25-year-old Maryville man, who said his wife, a 22-year-old Maryville woman, had pushed him on the bed during an argument. He said he got up and hit her twice with his fist before she pushed him down again and scratched his arm. Officers said he had a scratch on his right arm. They spoke to his wife, who said her husband had been in her face during an argument and that she had pushed him away. She said he then hit her approximately 10 times in the face, head and arms. Officers said she had visible injuries to her left ear and left arm. They arrested the husband and charged him with domestic assault.
