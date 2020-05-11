Domestic Violence
Alcoa
• A 35-year-old Oak Ridge woman reported at 1:52 a.m. May 9 that she and her boyfriend — a 51-year-old man from Olive Branch, Mississippi — were sitting in a car at the M Star Motel, Airport Highway, when the man became angry and struck her. She had a small cut and a black left eye, officers reported. Police took out a warrant for the man's arrest for domestic assault.
