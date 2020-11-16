Domestic Violence

Maryville

• A 22-year-old Maryville man reported at 5:20 p.m. Nov. 14 that his 29-year-old boyfriend, also of Maryville, hit him in the chest, bit his his right-hand middle finger and scratched his face following a verbal argument over selling a DVD player. Officers reported the man's finger was bleeding and there was a scratch under his left eye. Officers concluded the 29-year-old was the primary aggressor and took out warrants for his arrest.

