• Deputies responded to a report that a woman had used a taser on her husband at 10:12 p.m. Nov. 27. Upon their arrival, the wife — a 48-year-old Maryville woman — gave a taser to the deputies. Her husband, a 51-year-old Maryville man, said that he had poked at his stepson's chest with his finger during an argument and that his wife had become angry and argued with him before using the taser on him. Deputies spoke to the wife, who said that she had told her son to leave after her husband poked him and that they had argued afterwards. She said her husband became aggressive and made her afraid for her safety, and that she had used the taser on him when he came toward her aggressively. Deputies also spoke to the son, a 20-year-old Maryville man, who said he had heard the two arguing once he left and then heard a scuffle outside his room before hearing a taser go off. Deputies arrested the husband and charged him with domestic assault.
Maryville
• A 22-year-old Maryville woman reported at 8 a.m. Nov. 24 that she had been riding as a passenger with her boyfriend, a 23-year-old Maryville man, when he struck her multiple times. Officers observed swelling and discoloration on her left eye and swelling on her lip. She also said that her boyfriend had taken her car keys and broken her phone with a hammer. Officers were unable to make contact with her boyfriend, but determined that he was the primary aggressor in the situation and obtained a warrant for his arrest on a charge of domestic assault with simple assault.
