Domestic Violence
Maryville
• A 32-year-old Maryville woman reported at around 1:41 a.m. Oct. 9 that she and a 36-year-old Maryville man had been drinking and got into an argument, during which he grabbed her and threw her into a wall. The officer observed bruising on her lower forearm but could not confirm when she obtained the bruises and reported the woman did not want to cooperate with officers. She declined medical attention The man was arrested and charged with domestic assault. The woman, whom officers said was aggressive, yelling and declined to go into the house when asked to do so, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication.
