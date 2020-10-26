Domestic Violence

Blount County

• A Maryville woman reported at 1:46 p.m. Oct. 23 that a man living in a room in her house became upset after she told him he had to move out. The man reportedly slapped and punched the woman before beating her dogs. Officers observed that the woman's hand was cut and bleeding.

