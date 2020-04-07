Domestic Violence
Alcoa
• Haley N. Hilliard, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, reported at 12:36 p.m. April 3 there had been a fight that had began with an argument over hand sanitizer at the Dollar Tree, Hunters Crossing Drive. Officers spoke to people involved and discovered that several women had fought in the parking lot after they left the store, two of them reportedly angry at the cashier over hand sanitizer. One woman said she was shoved; another had an earring ripped out, causing her to bleed. Police interviewed each person involved but made no arrests and issued no citations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.