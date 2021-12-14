Domestic Violence
Alcoa
• A 46-year-old woman reported at 6:23 p.m. Dec. 11 that her 61-year-old husband had hit her after they had been verbally arguing throughout the day. The husband said that his wife had become physical with him first, but officers didn't see injuries consistent with his story. The wife said her husband had gotten in her face, she told him he wouldn't hit her again, then he slapped her. Officers reported swelling and bruising on her face. They arrested the husband and charged him with domestic violence with simple assault.
• A woman reported that her 33-year-old sister was arguing with her 37-year-old husband and threatening to commit suicide. Once on the scene, officers allegedly heard the husband and wife arguing in their bedroom and then heard the woman assault her husband. She had reportedly become upset when they were drinking at a bar and she believed her husband was showing interest in another woman. Given the officers' observations inside the home, the woman was arrested and charged with domestic violence with simple assault.
Maryville
• A 37-year-old woman reported to officers at 3:52 a.m. Dec. 11 that her 21-year-old daughter had assaulted her when she became angry that her mother was attempting to stop her from driving while highly impaired. The mother said her daughter had borrowed a car and went to a bar. To stop her from driving impaired, she found the vehicle on West Broadway Avenue and got inside with her spare set of keys. Her daughter reportedly found her there and kicked the window several times. When the mother exited, her daughter allegedly pulled her hair, pushed her, scratched her and hit her nose. Officers observed consistent injuries and arrested the daughter and charged her with domestic violence with simple assault.
