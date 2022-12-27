• A 47-year-old Maryville woman reported at 12:03 a.m. Dec. 25 that her husband, a 62-year-old Maryville man, had flipped over a table and punched her in the eye when she came to see what was happening. Deputies spoke to the husband, who said he had gotten into an argument with his wife and that he had gone into the living room and flipped over a table. He said he did not recall what happened afterward, and denied the interaction ever became physical. Deputies observed a purple and blue bruise around the wife's eye and a bleeding gash on the back of the husband's head. Deputies asked about his injury, but he said he did not know how it had happened. Deputies deemed the husband the primary aggressor. He was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injury, then arrested and charged with domestic assault.
• Deputies responded to a 911 hang up at 7:03 p.m. Dec. 26. Upon arrival, they spoke with a 27-year-old Rockford woman, who said her mother, a 53-year-old Rockford woman, had bitten her and pulled her hair. Deputies spoke with the woman's brother, a 29-year-old Rockford man, who said his mother had shoved him and pinched him. According to a report, deputies watched the mother hit her husband in the face with a cell phone. They arrested her and charged her with three counts of domestic assault.
