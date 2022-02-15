Domestic Violence
Maryville
• A 29-year-old Maryville man reported witnessing a domestic disturbance at 9 p.m. Feb. 11. The witness reported that a 25-year-old Maryville woman struck her 27-year-old boyfriend, a Mosheim resident, in the face while both were inside a vehicle. In a later statement to law enforcement, the boyfriend alleged that, as his girlfriend hit him, he bit her on the arm in self-defense. The boyfriend exited the vehicle, but the witness said that the woman reversed the vehicle and accelerated after he got out, striking the boyfriend with the door of the vehicle. The witness reported that the collision knocked the boyfriend to the ground, where he hit his head. The police reported that the girlfriend said that her boyfriend was the primary aggressor. Both the boyfriend and the girlfriend had visible injuries. The girlfriend was arrested and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault.
