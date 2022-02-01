Domestic Violence
Maryville
• A Maryville man, 26, reported at 5:14 a.m. Feb. 1 that one of his roommates, also 26, entered the bedroom of a third roommate, 23, and began pushing that roommate. He continued harassing the third roommate, shoving him down a hallway. The complainant reportedly recorded the incident on his cellphone and showed it to the responding officers. The 26-year-old was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
