Domestic Violence
Blount County
Deputies responded at 1:30 a.m. Feb. 18 to a report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, they spoke to an 18-year-old North Carolina man, who said that he had begun wrestling with his ex-boyfriend after an argument, although he could not remember what they were arguing over. He also said that at one point he punched a mirror, injuring his hand. Deputies said they saw blood on his hands, arms and clothing, as well as on the floors and walls, and that he appeared intoxicated. Deputies spoke to his ex-boyfriend, a 22-year-old North Carolina man, who told them he had punched the 18-year-old. Deputies said his knuckles had blood and broken skin, and that he also appeared intoxicated. Witnesses said they had seen the two fight and tried to separate them. Deputies arrested both and charged them with domestic assault.
Alcoa
Officers responded at 4:35 p.m. Feb. 17 to a report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, they spoke to a 23-year-old Knoxville woman, who said that her boyfriend, a 23-year-old Louisville man, had followed her into a bathroom stall during an argument and tried to take her phone. She said he then began choking her before he stopped and followed her into her car. Officers said the woman had red marks on her neck and chest. They then spoke to the boyfriend, who initially said the argument had not been physical before admitting that he had choked his girlfriend. They arrested the boyfriend and charged him with domestic assault.
A 23-year-old Alcoa woman reported at 4:35 a.m. Feb. 20 that she had been arguing with her boyfriend, a 32-year-old Knoxville man, and that he had kicked her in the leg before hitting her in the face five times. She also said that he spit on her, and that she threw a hairbrush at him — although it did not hit him. Officers said the woman had visible injuries to her left leg and a bruise on her face. They deemed the boyfriend to be the primary aggressor and obtained a warrant for his arrest on a charge of domestic assault, since he was no longer at the scene.
Officers responded at 10:35 p.m. Feb. 20 to a report of a domestic assault and said they had already responded to the location earlier that night. Upon arrival, they spoke to a 32-year-old Knoxville man, who told them that he had been in a purely verbal argument with his girlfriend because she had broken his TV. Officers spoke to his girlfriend, a 22-year-old Alcoa woman, who said that her boyfriend had been drinking and hit her on the head with his hand. Officers said the woman had a red cut on her forehead and her boyfriend smelled of alcohol. They arrested the boyfriend and charged him with domestic assault.
