Domestic Violence
Maryville
• A Maryville woman reported at 5:18 a.m. Feb. 7 that a man had put her in a choke hold twice and chased her around a yard in an attempt to keep her from calling emergency services. Police responded to dispatch reports that a man had hit a woman and refused to leave the scene. When officers arrived, they confronted the man who said he and the woman had been in an argument in which the woman had shoved him and he had pushed her back. Officers reported the man's breath had the smell of alcohol on it and detained him. They reported lacerations on the woman's hand which the Maryville Fire Department were called on to take care of. The woman also gave officers video footage from a Ring brand doorbell of what she said was the assault.
