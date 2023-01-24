• A 28-year-old Maryville woman reported at 8:28 p.m. Jan. 23 that her brother-in-law, a 43-year-old Maryville man, had thrown her off the porch of his home into gravel. Deputies said she was bleeding from several areas on her face and requested AMR respond to the scene to give her medical attention. Deputies went to the brother-in-law's home and spoke with him. He told deputies the woman had climbed on top of his wife, a 43-year-old Maryville woman, and was attempting to punch her, and that he had thrown her off the porch to defend his wife. Deputies spoke to his wife, who told them the woman had struck her multiple times during an argument. Deputies then spoke with the woman again, who said the two had argued and she felt threatened, so she struck her sister. Deputies reported seeing redness on the side of her sister's face and blood on the ground. They arrested the woman and charged her with domestic assault.
Maryville
• A 42-year-old Maryville woman reported at 11:27 p.m. Jan. 23 that her husband, a 46-year-old Maryville man, had put his hand around her neck and pushed her against a workbench to make her give him the key to his car before driving off. She said the two had been arguing, and officers observed three small red marks on her upper neck, though she said he had not choked her. Officers located the man's vehicle and took him into custody before speaking to him. He told them his wife was acting strangely and asked to see his phone, and that he had refused. He said she had reached into his pocket to take his phone and grabbed his car keys instead, and that she refused to give the keys back and began slapping and scratching him. He said he put his hand on her neck to shove her away from him and demanded his keys so he could leave. Officers observed small red marks on his left forearm. They arrested him and charged him with domestic violence with simple assault.
