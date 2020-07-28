Domestic Violence
Alcoa
• A 35-year-old Louisville woman reported at 8:59 p.m. July 27 that her 35-year-old Knoxville boyfriend struck her in the back of the head, prompting her 16-year-old son to come to her defense. The boyfriend then attacked her teenage son, forcing him to the ground and striking him multiple times in the jaw. The boy suffered two lip lacerations that required stitches, and it was reported that his teeth were bashed in to the point that a Blount Memorial Hospital employee advised he might need reconstructive surgery. Warrants were issued against the Knoxville man for domestic assault and aggravated domestic assault.
