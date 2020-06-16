Domestic Violence
• A 24-year-old Maryville woman reported to Maryville Police officers at 12:23 a.m. June 13 that her boyfriend, a 27-year-old Maryville man, had thrown her on the floor, yanked her by the hair, pulled out her hair, hit her in the face, and scratched and bruised her. She also said the man flipped furniture and threw things around the residence. A report of the incident noted the woman was pregnant. The man left before police arrived, but he was later arrested.
