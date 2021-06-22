Domestic Violence
Maryville
• A 53-year-old woman reported at 6:35 p.m. June 21 that her 27-year-old son grabbed her wrist and hit her in the face after she told him to leave her residence. When the woman tried to call 911, she said, the son took her phone away and threw it across the apartment; she then went to a neighbor's house and had them call 911, an incident report states. The son said he was in an argument with his mother but never assaulted her. The woman, who didn't have any visible injuries and declined medical treatment, didn't want to press charges, and the son was trespassed from the residence.
• A 21-year-old woman reported at 2:03 a.m. June 22 that she suffered a small cut on her finger and was knocked down on a bed and hit during a disagreement with a 38-year-old man. An officer noticed a small cut on the woman's finger, but no indications of harm to her arm. The man said the woman scratched his arms while he was trying to take his phone from her and that he didn't hit her, but it was possible she was "bumped," an incident report states. The officer noticed multiple scratches on the man's wrists and forearms.
Alcoa
• A 28-year-old woman reported at 8:57 p.m. June 21 that a 30-year-old man slapped her in the face twice during an argument. The man said he didn't touch the woman, but wouldn't answer when an officer asked if she touched him, an incident report states. The officer didn't notice any visible injuries on the woman. The man's three stepchildren were present during the incident.
