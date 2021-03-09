Domestic Violence
Maryville
• A 27-year-old Maryville man reported at 11:25 a.m. March 8 that someone pointed a gun at him and said "I am going to kill you" after an altercation involving a girlfriend. One witness said he heard the death threat but did not see a gun.
