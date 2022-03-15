Domestic Violence
Alcoa
• A 43-year-old Louisville woman reported at 12:28 a.m. March 10 that she fought with her mother, 64, and daughter, 24, also of Louisville. Police reported that she initially told them that she had not touched her daughter during the argument. However, she later admitted to pushing her daughter when the 24 year old tried to intervene between her mother and grandmother. The 43 year old alleged that her daughter hit her during the fight. She also reportedly told officers that she had been drinking. Officers reported that the 24-year-old’s eye appeared reddened, though the woman told police that the redness was the result of her earlier marijuana usage. The grandmother reportedly told officers that she had seen her daughter push her granddaughter. Because officers allegedly observed injuries to the 24-year-old’s eye, and because of the grandmother’s statement, officers detained the mother, who reportedly told officers that she had drugs in her underwear. Officers confiscated the drugs, believed to be marijuana and methamphetamine, which were in a bag wrapped in electrical tape. According to the police report, officers “became ill” because of the “intense smell and discharge” on the bag, and sent the items to TBI for testing. The woman was charged with simple domestic assault and booked into Blount County jail.
