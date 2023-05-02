A 27-year-old Walland woman reported at 7:04 a.m. April 28 that she had been arguing with her boyfriend, a 28-year-old Walland man, when she began to videotape the argument due to it escalating. Deputies viewed the video, which they said showed the man try to take the phone out of the woman's hand before it ended. The woman said her boyfriend then had grabbed her out of her chair and thrown her to the ground. Deputies spoke to the man, who said he had done nothing to his girlfriend, but that she had kicked him. They arrested him and charged him with domestic assault.
A 25-year-old Maryville woman reported at 11:16 p.m. April 28 that she had been sitting in the car with a man when her father, a 53-year-old Maryville man, came from next door and began kicking the vehicle. She said her father then kicked her in the legs. Deputies spoke to her father, whom they said appeared highly intoxicated. He allegedly told them he had kicked his daughter. They arrested him and charged him with domestic assault.
Alcoa
A 22-year-old Friendsville man reported at 10:57 p.m. April 28 that his girlfriend, a 20-year-old Louisville woman, had scratched him during an argument. He also said she had fallen down while stepping out onto the porch after the altercation. Officers spoke to a witness, who said they had seen the woman fall but could not say why she had fallen. They also said they saw scratches on the right side of the man's neck as well as a cut on his left thumb and an abrasion on his left arm. Officers arrested the woman and charged her with domestic assault, during which they said she told them she had accidentally scratched her boyfriend while she was falling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.