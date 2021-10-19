Domestic Violence
Maryville
• A 33-year-old Maryville woman reported at 6:40 p.m. Oct. 17 that her 36-year-old husband slapped her and attempted to strangle her when they argued about her texting another man and he accused her of cheating on him. An officer said she was shaking and crying hysterically, the left side of her face was a reddish color, as was her neck, and there were scratches on her forehead. The husband had left the scene, but the officer obtained a warrant for his arrest on a charge of aggravated domestic assault.
