Domestic Violence
Maryville
• A 26-year-old Maryville man and a 23-year-old Maryville woman reported at 8:38 a.m. Dec. 13 that an argument between them turned physical. The woman said the man pushed her and the man said the woman bit his lip. The woman had scratches with a small amount of blood and the man's lips were bleeding, though officers noted they thought this was from being chapped, not a bite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.