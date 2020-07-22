Fire
Blount County
• Nineteen firefighters responded with eight trucks to a house fire in the 400 block of Bonnie Brae Drive in Maryville on July 20. The original call came in at 2:01 p.m. Crews arrived at 2:04 p.m., had the fire controlled at 2:24 p.m. and left at 6:20 p.m. Crews encountered heavy fire and smoke coming from the attic, but all residents and pets were able to safely evacuate. There was extensive damage to the attic and moderate damage to the inside of the home. The city of Maryville Electric Department responded to the scene to cut off power to the home, AMR was on standby if needed and Blount County Sheriff's deputies were also on the scene to assist. The American Red Cross is helping the family. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Blount County Fire Chief Doug McClanahan asks that everyone check their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms.
