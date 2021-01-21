Fire
Blount County
• Fourteen Blount County firefighters responded with eight trucks at 4:24 p.m. Jan. 18 to a garage fire at 211 Colleen Court, Maryville. Firefighters arrived at 4:29 p.m., controlled the fire at 5:19 p.m. and left at 6:31 p.m. Owner Jerry W. Frady said he was using a wood-burning stove in his garage and called 911 when he returned to the garage after leaving and saw flames inside it, an incident report states. The metal building appeared to contain the fire. Two vehicles worth $13,000 total were burned; total monetary loss is currently unknown.
