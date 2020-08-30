Fire
Blount County/Seymour
• Three Blount County Fire Department firefighters and the Seymour Fire Department responded at 8:35 p.m. to a structure fire at 723 Pleasant Valley Road, Seymour. Seymour firefighters already had evacuated everyone from the residence at the time Blount County firefighters arrived. There was burn damage to the back exterior, interior wall and ceiling of the residence, owned by John M. Weekly, Harvest Drive, Seymour. The adjoining residence of 725 Pleasant Valley Road also was involved in the fire. Per the incident report, Seymour firefighters believed the fire began in a dryer vent.
