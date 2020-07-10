Fire
Maryville
• Fifteen firefighters responded with nine trucks at 12:01 a.m. July 10 to a structure fire at Microbac Laboratories, 505 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville. Firefighters arrived at 12:04 a.m., controlled the fire at 12:12 a.m. and left at 3 a.m. Fire officials said there was minimal fire damage, but there was likely smoke and water damage. Fire authorities said the cause of the blaze is under investigation by the Maryville Fire Department and Maryville Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.