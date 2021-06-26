Fire
Blount County
• The Blount County Fire Department and Sheriff's Office responded at 2:12 p.m. June 23 to a dryer fire at Wildwood Laundromat, 2304 Wildwood Road, Maryville. A towel in a dryer caught fire, and employees shut off the dryer, removed the towel and threw it outside, an incident report states.
