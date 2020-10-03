Fire
Alcoa
• The Alcoa and Maryville fire departments, Alcoa Police Department and American Medical Response responded at 2:33 a.m. Oct. 3 to a fire at Apartment 9-903, Grayson Apartments, 101 Grayson Drive, Alcoa. The fire was controlled. Fire authorities said the cause of the fire is believed to be cooking, but is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.