Fire
Maryville
• Eight Maryville firefighters responded with three vehicles at 10:34 p.m. Feb. 16 to a roof fire at 1232 Irwin Ave., Maryville. Firefighters left about an hour later. Residents extinguished an electrical fire in the attic before firefighters arrived. Fifteen Maryville and Alcoa firefighters, plus Maryville Police officers, responded with 10 vehicles at 9:14 a.m. Feb. 17 to the same location. The fire had rekindled due to old insulation, causing smoke to emanate from the attic.
