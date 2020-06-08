Fire
Maryville
• Eighteen firefighters responded with eight trucks at 11:37 a.m. June 10 to a house fire at 1305 E. Harper Ave., Maryville. Firefighters arrived at 11:40 a.m. and controlled the fire in approximately 25 minutes and left the scene about two and a half hours later. The house was severely damaged, and fire officials said the house is uninhabitable. Fire crews originally responded to a car fire, and the flames from the car lit the nearby house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.