Fire
Blount
• Fifteen Blount County firefighters responded with nine trucks to a fire on Saturday, Dec. 12, in the 2200 block of Topside Road, Louisville. The call was received at 12:19 p.m., crews arrived at 12:31 p.m., the fire was controlled at 12:42 p.m. and crews left at 1:20 p.m. According to Blount County Fire Capt. Kermit Easterling, the fire seemed to have started from a fireplace ember and burned a hole in the wooden shingles on the roof of the structure. No one was injured.
