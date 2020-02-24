Fire
Blount County
• Ten Blount County firefighters responded with eight trucks to a house fire on Feb. 21 in the 3900 block of Butterfly Gap Loop, Walland. Crews received the call at 7:47 p.m., arrived at 8:01 p.m., had the fire controlled at 8:18 p.m., and left at 9:48 p.m. The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived and the house was a total loss.
