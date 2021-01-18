Fire
FRIENDSVILLE
• Thirteen Friendsville Volunteer firefighters responded with five trucks to a blaze on Sunday, Jan. 17, in the 1100 block of Sequoyah Drive, Friendsville. The Greenback Volunteer Fire Department also responded with five firefighters and two trucks. Blount County Sheriff's deputies provided traffic control. The call was received at 11 p.m., crews arrived at 11:11 p.m., the fire was controlled at 11:52 p.m. and crews left at 2:30 a.m. Monday. Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Steve Hargis said the fire was started by a space heater in the basement. The bottom floor of the house suffered heat, smoke and water damage, and the upstairs and garage suffered smoke damage. No one was injured.
