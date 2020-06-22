Fire
Alcoa
• Eighteen firefighters responded with five trucks at 9:08 p.m. June 21 to a house fire at 135 Fulton St., Alcoa. Firefighters arrived at 9:12 p.m., controlled the fire at 9:20 p.m. and left at 10:53 p.m. The house suffered moderate damage from the fire — the source of which fire authorities said was electrical.
