Fire
Blount County
• Thirteen firefighters responded with seven trucks at 4:41 p.m. June 7 to a structure fire at 2504 Montvale Road, Maryville. Firefighters arrived at 4:48 p.m., controlled the fire at 5:17 p.m., and left at 6:31 p.m. The house, belonging to Steven Lane, was considered a total loss. Fire authorities said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.
• Norma Yates, Nebo Mountain Road, Walland, reported to Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5 p.m. June 7 that someone set fire to her mobile home and caused $2,000 worth of damage. Yates reported the Nebo Mountain Road home had been unoccupied for at least two years, and there was no electricity there. Yates’ daughter, Linda Jennings, Nebo Road, Walland, said the last time she saw the structure intact was on June 5. There was no active fire when deputies arrived to the scene.
