Fire
Blount County
• Five Blount County firefighters responded with three trucks to a vehicle fire in the 600 block of Blockhouse Road, Maryville, on March 20. Crews received the call at 1:45 p.m., arrived at 1:53 p.m., had the fire controlled at 2:16 p.m. and left at 2:47 p.m. The vehicle, a 2007 Dodge Dakota pickup truck owned by Tom Platt, was a total loss. No structures were damaged.
