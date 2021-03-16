Fire
Blount County
• Seven Blount County firefighters responded with two trucks at 9:36 p.m. March 11 to a 4-acre brush fire at 4385 Six Mile Road, Maryville. Firefighters left at 1:35 a.m. March 12. Blount County Fire Department couldn't identify the fire's cause.
(0) comments
