Fraud
Maryville
• Ricky Click, Meadow Road West, Greenback, reported at 11:26 a.m. Aug. 12 that he ordered tires online and when the package arrived at Auto Excellence, 113 Fairview Drive, Maryville, it only contained a pack of masks. Click paid $125.16 for the tires that he did not receive.
• Fred Kenneth Ballew, Elsborn Ridge Road, Maryville, reported just after 2 p.m. Aug. 12 that someone fraudulently took a loan out in his name for $1,305.
